City of Topeka eliminates three jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three City of Topeka leaders have been laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced Tuesday.

The first position let go was Deputy City Manager Doug Gerber. He briefly filled in as interim city manager before current manager Brent Trout took that role.

City Emergency Manager Jim Green was also released. The city said it will work with Shawnee County Emergency Management in the meantime.

Director of Neighborhood Relations Sasha Haehn was also laid off. This role will be absorbed into another existing department.