TOPEKA (KSNT) – Up to 200 free weatherization kits will be distributed to local residents this weekend.

The Kansas Gas Service and the City of Topeka worked together to provide these free weatherization kits to help local residents prepare their homes for the coming winter. The kits will be distributed to those who signed up for them on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 215 SE 7th St. in downtown Topeka.

“In anticipation of winter, Kansas Gas Service is proud to provide weatherization kits to our Topeka neighbors,” said Lindsay Freeman, State Manager of Community Relations for Kansas Gas Service. “Weatherizing your home helps you save money by saving energy, and it can also improve the comfort of your home.”

The weatherization kits are designed to reduce air leaks in homes, which is one of the most cost-effective ways to improve energy efficiency and comfort. Each kit includes: