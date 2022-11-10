The City of Topeka has some handy tips for homeowners to help prevent pipe problems this winter.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has put out some helpful tips to local residents on how they can prevent their pipes from freezing this winter.

The City of Topeka reports that plumbing repairs and property damage caused by frozen pipes that burst can result in an expensive fix. However, there are steps you can take to avoid those high repair costs this winter. The city recommends six strategies to help you protect your pipes:

Eliminate drafts Stop the flow of cold air into your crawl space or basement by closing basement vents and windows and making sure all doors create a tight seal. Fix all broken windowpanes and seal cracks in the basement and crawlspace masonry walls.

Protect outside pipes and spigots Protect outside plumbing by using pipe insulation and spigot covers. Drain and disconnect all garden hoses from outside spigots. Do not try to insulate meter boxes; these attempts will increase the risk of freezing and slow the thawing process.

Expose pipes to warm air When the outside temperatures are below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, you can open cabinet doors in your home that house plumbing or share a wall with plumbing such as in a bathroom or kitchen. This will allow additional heat to water pipes in those areas.

Let the water run When outside temperatures drop below 10 degrees Fahrenheit, let cold water run at a fast drip from any or all fixture(s) or line(s) needing protection. Allowing water to move within your pipes will offer better protection against freezing.

Insulate exposed pipes Take the time to insulate any exposed pipes. These could be located in an attic, basement or crawlspace. Insulation will better protect your pipes from cold temperatures.



The city also recommends the following tips for after your pipes freeze:

DO: Know the location of your main shut-off valve and be prepared to turn it off. The line you are thawing may already be broken, cracked or split. Once thawed, water could start gushing out and you will want to turn the water off. Thaw pipes safely by using gentle heat from a hairdryer. With the hairdryer on a low heat setting, wave the warm air back and forth along the line. It is a slow, but safe process. Heating your pipes too quickly can also cause pipes to burst.

DO NOT: Use an open flame to thaw frozen pipes. Open flames are a fire hazard and overheating a single spot can burst pipes. Attempt to thaw your water meter. If you believe that the meter is frozen please call our the city’s call center at 785-368-3111, and a field representative will respond to thaw the meter.



If your pipes burst, shut off the water at the main shut-off valve, or meter box customer side valve if the service line into the house is broken. If water is leaking in the house and you cannot locate your main shut-off valve, please call the city’s call center at 785-368-3111, and a field representative will come out and turn the water service off at the meter box.

If your house doesn’t have heat, turn the water off at the main shut-off valve, drain and winterize your plumbing including water lines and toilets. If you cannot find your main shut-off valve, call the city’s call center at 785-368-3111.