City of Topeka hears first plans for improved housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka city leaders are considering ways to improve the city’s housing market. A St. Louis planning and real estate firm studied Topeka for months and came up with different options.

One option is to renovate existing homes in the city, rather than building brand new ones. They also suggest the city work with local groups to come up with ways to renovating older homes.

“From nonprofits to community development corporations to financial institutions as well the city, philanthropy works in a lot of communities,” said Justin Carney with Development Strategies. “They all play a different role and I think these strategies are designed to leverage all of these resources.”

The group presented their ideas to the city council Tuesday night and plan to present again in April.