TOPEKA (KSNT) – A statewide initiative is helping people get their houses ready for winter.

The City of Topeka partnered with Kansas Gas Service today to hand out weatherization kits to the community.

People stopped by City Hall where door strips, outlet sealers and other items made for keeping warm air in the house were available.

“Making sure the home is sealed helps prevent those air loss and air gap opportunities,” Lindsay Freeman, State Manager of Community Relations for Kansas Gas Service, said. “We just wanted to provide materials that will help seal up the home and keep it a little bit warmer each year.”

This event was the only time people could pick these kits up from the City, but one representative with Kansas Gas says there’s still time to get winter ready by sealing up airways underneath doors and windows.