City of Topeka holding testing event for Topeka Fire, Police Department

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’ve ever wanted to be a police officer or firefighter, then this is the week to see if you’re a good candidate.

Anyone in the community who is interested in community service can see if it’s the right fit, and if you’re looking for a job with high satisfaction, this could be it.

For the first time, the City of Topeka is testing interested applicants for both departments at the same time.

You can take a written and physical test for both departments and can expect around two to three hours for the process.

Both departments are short-staffed because of the pandemic and are hoping to find qualified candidates at the event.

“We like people who really like to fight fires,” Alan Stahl with the Topeka Fire Department said. “So the things that we are looking for are mechanical ability, ability to read maps, reading comprehension. Things like that on our test.”

“Just serving the community in general,” Vidal Campos said with the Topeka Police Department.“Doing the public service, being out there, being the face of the community, it’s important.”

The event is Friday, August 5 at the Kansas National Guard from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is necessary for both events. We have the link to that here.