City of Topeka hopes to have part of Shunga Creek repairs finished Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is finishing up with their part of work being done on repairs near the Shunga Trail.

In May, part of the walking trail in Southwest Topeka began to slide into the creek because of the recent heavy rains. The city hopes to have their part done on Monday. The county will then go in and fix the walking trail.

“At which point we will hand over the repair process to Shawnee county as they will handle the repair process of the bike path. Once that’s completed we will handle the planting of the vegetation of that sort,” said Ryan Woolaway with the City of Topeka Utilities Department.

Woolaway hopes to have that portion of the trail reopened by the end of summer.