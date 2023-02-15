TOPEKA (KSNT) – State and city offices will be starting later than normal on Thursday due to expected winter weather in Northeast Kansas.

The Office of the Governor announced on Wednesday that a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County has been issued by Governor Laura Kelly. This will cause state office buildings in Shawnee County to open at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, we are delaying the opening of state office buildings in Shawnee County on Thursday morning,” Kelly said. “Please exercise extreme caution if driving this evening or tomorrow morning, give road crews enough space to do their jobs safely, and stay safe and warm.”

The City of Topeka also announced that its offices would have a delayed start on Thursday. City offices will not open until 10 a.m. This will impact employees of the Topeka Municipal Court and Probation Offices. The Municipal Court’s morning docket is cancelled while afternoon dockets will go on as scheduled. All essential city personnel and emergency services will continue as usual.

The declaration will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and last until 9:59 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to the Office of the Governor. The declaration can be applied to all non-essential employees in Executive Branch agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction who work in Shawnee County offices. Essential employees are expected to report for work as normal. Benefits-eligible non-essential employees should record Inclement Weather Leave during the period of inclement weather.

The governor’s declaration will not impact employees of the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, Judicial Branch or the Legislative Branch. Their designated representative will make a separate declaration for those employees.