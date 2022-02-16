TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a winter storm bearing down on much of the northeast part of the state, road conditions are expected to worsen rapidly overnight and leading into Thursday morning.

The Kansas Department of Transportation released an alert on their Facebook page that Kansans should be prepared for blizzard conditions if they have to travel on Feb. 17. They encourage people to stay indoors if they can as visibility will be severely hampered along with poor road circumstances.

For those who must travel on Thursday, KDOT recommends accounting for extra time arriving to your destination and using www.kandrive.org to keep an eye on road conditions. Furthermore, KDOT issued the following dangers that drivers should watch out for tomorrow:

Vehicles that veer into your path because of gusts.

Trucks/high-profile vehicles that can blow over.

Flying debris or downed power lines.

Snow that blows back on roadways.

Road safety during winter weather events should be observed closely as they can often lead to serious injury or death for motorists. During the the major winter storm that occurred at the beginning of the year three people died and many more were injured in accidents across Kansas.

The City of Topeka has also announced that city crews will be reporting to work shortly before midnight on Wednesday night and work throughout the day on Thursday. To see the city’s snow removal plans and check out the snow treatment map, go here.

To view the KSNT storm tracker, go here.