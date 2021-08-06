City of Topeka looking for new law enforcement, firefighters

TOPEKA (KSNT) – You may see some new police officers and firefighters around town soon.

The City of Topeka tested interested applicants for both Topeka Police and Topeka Fire at the same time Friday.

Those who got at least 70% on the written test moved on to a physical test.

If that test went well, they were given an application to complete and will find out soon if they got the job.

Officer Vidal Campos with the Topeka Police Department said 16 people showed up for the event and only four did not pass the test.

“Just know that we’re always looking for qualified applicants, diversity, and talent so anyone that wants to be a part of the community and help out in the community, we encourage to come and take the test,” Campos said.

The next joint test for anyone interested is on November 5 at the Kansas National Armory in Topeka, 2800 SW Topeka Boulevard.