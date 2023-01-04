TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new survey from the City of Topeka will focus on African-American culture in the capital city.

Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, said that the Topeka Landmarks Commission will be partnering up with the City of Topeka’s Planning Division this month to begin surveying the city’s historical African-American locations. The project will focus on the documentation of buildings, districts, sites and structures with significance to the development and history of African-American life and culture in the capital city.

While neighborhoods such as Old Town and Tennessee Town have been the focus for previous surveys, this new survey will cover all city locations and time periods significant to Topeka’s African-America history, according to Spiker. A primary goal for the survey is to identify and designate at least two locations to be put on the National Register of Historic Places.

“What defines a community is its history and the people who live there,” said Dan Warner, the City of Topeka’s planning division director. “Through this survey, we hope to increase community awareness and appreciation for the places in our community that have made an impact on Topeka’s African-American history.”

A public meeting will be held for members of the community to participate in on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library in room 114. The library can be found at 1515 Southwest 10th Ave. The survey and cataloguing process will continue through the majority of 2023.