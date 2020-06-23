City of Topeka looks to eliminate more than 30 full-time jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced Tuesday it’s proposing to eliminate more than 30 full-time jobs citywide.

City Manager Brent Trout said this will help balance the 2021 budget during a “difficult budgeting year caused by reduced sales tax revenues.”

Topekans can voice their thoughts and concerns during public at the governing body meetings on July 7, 14, 21 and 28.

You can read the full statement from City Manager Brent Trout below.