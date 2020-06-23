City of Topeka looks to eliminate more than 30 full-time jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced Tuesday it’s proposing to eliminate more than 30 full-time jobs citywide.
City Manager Brent Trout said this will help balance the 2021 budget during a “difficult budgeting year caused by reduced sales tax revenues.”
Topekans can voice their thoughts and concerns during public at the governing body meetings on July 7, 14, 21 and 28.
“For the 2021 budget the governing body stated their priorities to include investing in infrastructure, continuing commitment to public safety, continuing a commitment to developing neighborhoods, selected strategic investment toward quality of life and improving fiscal sustainability without a mil levy increase. Due to a $5 million deficit in the budget for 2021, the City of Topeka is proposing an elimination of 32.5 full time positions citywide. The elimination of these positions will help to balance the budget during a difficult budgeting year caused by reduced sales tax revenues. The City of Topeka will work hard to maintain current service levels as we support the budget priorities of the governing body. The final decision on whether to eliminate positions is a process that will include several in depth one on one meetings with the governing body and several meetings with staff on how best to make budget reductions. Citizen’s will have the ability to voice their thoughts and concerns about the 2021 budget and the position eliminations during public comment at the governing body meetings on July 7, 14, 21 and 28th.”City Manager Brent Trout