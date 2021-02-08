City of Topeka not planning to treat all residential roads following snowfall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka saw some snow and bitterly cold weather throughout the weekend and into Monday, causing road conditions to be slightly dangerous.

Topeka City crews were out throughout Monday morning and afternoon treating emergency and major roads, according to Street Operations Manager Tony Trower.

The city was unavailable for an interview with KSNT News.

However, Topeka’s Media Relations Director Molly Hadfield said the crews only focused on these roads, per city policy, and will only treat residential roads if they are within a bus route.

“Well, we pay our taxes, they ought to pay attention to these roads that need it, not just the main roads, because these roads do get slick,” said Topeka resident Todd Royles.

An hour away, in Manhattan, crews were out since Monday morning treating all of the main and residential roads.

The roads should be safe for the next few days, according to Manhattan’s Street and Fleet Superintendent Jeff Davis. The city will continue to monitor them throughout the week to see if they will need to be treated again.

Both Topeka and Manhattan have interactive maps on their websites that show what roads have been treated, with Manhattan’s allowing the option to show up-to-date photos of certain intersections. To view Topeka’s map, click here. To view Manhattan’s map, click here.