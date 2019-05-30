City of Topeka offers assistance to nearby cities impacted by severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Fire Department stepped in to help with recovery efforts after a tornado went through parts of Douglas County, south of Lawrence and through the city of Linwood.

City Manager Brent Trout said they sent a rescue team to Linwood and Lawrence Tuesday night after the tornado hit.

He said the city is willing to offer assistance to other surrounding areas impacted by the recent rounds of severe weather and flooding if needed.