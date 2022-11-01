TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new program launched by the City of Topeka aims to create a more collaborative community approach to ensuring equity and access to housing and shelter.

Equity Access Shelter (EAS) will enhance homeless services to ensure all people receive rent assistance with a single point of access. EAS is located within Topeka’s Housing Services Division.

“No longer does a person needing rent assistance have to call multiple agencies to try to get help,” said Carrie Higgins, senior program administrator for the City of Topeka. “One phone number means individuals are able to access help quickly, and without further trauma. EAS uses an assessment to score each individual’s level of need, as well as coordinated entry to assist those individuals based on prioritization.”

Partners include Catholic Charities, Community Action, Community Resources Council, Doorstep, Let’s Help, Salvation Army, Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo. The program was initiated by Topeka City Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala. It was inspired by the housing first model and the national Built for Zero movement.

“The EAS program is needed in Topeka now,” said Valdivia-Alcala. “Staff has been working hard on the initiative for a year. Topekans are ready to learn more so they can have faith the city is doing all possible to address the chronic unsheltered and over all homeless crisis we are experiencing. Equity, Access, Shelter is based on a model similar to Built for Zero, and it’s crucial all organizations that partner with the city understand real and lasting reduction in homelessness is possible working together with the single point of entry and the vital importance of consistent data, tracking and sharing information to help make this program a success.”

EAS has a dedicated staff member with years of social work experience in Topeka. The goal is for the program to expand in the future to include clothing, food and other services.

“That’s exactly what we’re trying to do, is eliminate barriers, we know that families who need rent assistance or housing assistance, they’re already in crisis, they’re struggling and overwhelmed,” Higgins said. “Anything we can do to make the process easier for them is what we want to do.”

To contact EAS to request rental assistance, call 785-368-9533 or send an email to eas@topeka.org. Walk-ins are also accepted at the City’s Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison Avenue.