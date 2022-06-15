TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has launched a new online portal for local customers to use for establishing a new utility service or to upgrade an existing service on Wednesday.

This online portal includes to water and sewer services. The portal is intended for all Topeka customers, which includes residents and contractors.

To access the new portal click here and go to the bottom of the page. Prior to entering the portal, customers will need to create an account. For any questions, email utilityaccounts@topeka.org or call 785-368-3111.