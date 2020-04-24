City of Topeka postpones pay reduction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka will postpone a 3 percent pay reduction for all staff and reconsider a pay reduction in June.

According to a release from the City of Topeka spokeswoman a decision regarding cuts will be made when actual sales tax receipts for March and April will be available. After reviewing those receipts and other revenue collections, a determination will be made as to whether salary reductions, or other decisions that may impact personnel, will need to be implemented in order to balance the budget by the end of the year. The earliest implementation of salary reductions would be reflected in the July 3 paycheck. City councilors and the city manager will take a 6 percent salary reduction starting with the pay period that begins May 2.

The city manager will explore potential savings in personnel costs through discussions with union leadership, city administration and the governing body, the spokeswoman said. No across the board wage reductions will be effective in the next 60 days.

The decision comes after pushback from city union representatives.

