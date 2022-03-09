TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced that it is making preparations for the upcoming snow storm expected to roll through Northeast Kansas on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the city said that 24-hour coverage by crews will begin on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. All bridges and roads in the city have been pre-treated as well.

The Topeka area is expecting to receive between three to six inches of snow on Thursday with areas to the north receiving between four to eight inches and places to the south receiving two to four inches.

According to Topeka’s snow removal policies, their first priority during winter weather is to clear main roads and emergency snow routes. Collector streets are marked as the second priority with local streets coming in last. The city will return to areas if snow persists for continued plowing and/or treating.

