City of Topeka preparing equipment for winter conditions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is making sure its equipment is ready for winter.

Maintenance crews did a city-wide test run of their equipment Thursday morning.

The goal was to make sure salt trucks were running smoothly and ready to handle snow and ice.

According to City of Topeka Equipment Operator Ted Wright, in the event of a winter storm, crews work to clear the main roads first.

“We got new calibrations we’re trying to make sure counts the lane miles, how much salt we’re putting out per lane mile,” Wright said. “Got a lot of new faces so they’re going to be with some of our veteran players and showing them the ropes.”

The city is still looking for equipment operators. We have the link to apply here.