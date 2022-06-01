TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new program by the City of Topeka’s Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance Initiative is aiming to make affordable mowing accessible for Topeka’s low and moderate-income neighborhoods, as well as those living in Neighborhood Improvement Association areas.

Councilwomen Karen Hiller and Christina Valdivia-Alcala joined the 27 News morning show Wednesday with the details.

The city is currently seeking proposals from businesses, organizations or people interested in developing and running the mowing service pilot program. The city said it will provide up to $25,000 to get the program started.

For more information about the Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance Initiative and the Mowing Pilot Program, click here.