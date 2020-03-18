City of Topeka provides curbside to-go parking for downtown restaurants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced Wednesday it’s partnered with several downtown restaurants to provide curbside pickup of to-go orders during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is in an effort to practice social distancing and complying with a restriction on gatherings of more than 50 people.

“I’m pleased that the City of Topeka can help our downtown businesses to stay open and provide food services while promoting social distancing and creating a safe environment for our citizens,” City Manager Brent Trout said.

The participating restaurants include:

Brew Bank Topeka, 822 S Kansas Ave

The Celtic Fox, 118 SW 8th St.

Classic Bean, 722 S Kansas Ave

Iron Rail Brewing, 705 S Kansas Ave

Jersey Mike’s, 718 S Kansas Ave

Juli’s Coffee and Bistro, 110 SE 8th Ave

The Pennant, 915 S Kansas Ave

Subway, 935 S Kansas Ave

The city will reserve two parking spots in front of each restaurant by putting orange cones with a red and white sign that says, “15 min food pickup only.”

Iron Rail Brewing also announced Wednesday it will now offer delivery. Information can be found below.