TOPEKA (KSNT) – All parties involved have agreed to a tentative closing date on the city’s purchase of Hotel Topeka.

The hotel is in receivership because the purchase needs to be approved by the court, according to a press release from the City of Topeka. After a hearing on July 25, the court is reviewing the sale and order and is expected to approve the sale soon.

Once the court’s order is entered, all parties can proceed with closing. A tentative closing date is scheduled for Oct. 31, according to the press release.

“The process to purchase Hotel Topeka is very much in the works, and we want the community to know that the city is committed to the purchase of the hotel. The hotel remains open for business, and the Governing Body has been very clear that they intend to keep the hotel open for business after the city’s purchase has been finalized,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla.

Two requests for proposals (RFP) were released in June. First, for an asset manager to oversee the hotel and any future operator. Second, an evaluation of the hotel’s facilities and systems. The city received 14 responses to the asset manager RFP and four for the evaluations, according to the press release.

“Hotel Topeka at City Center continues to operate at the court’s direction under receivership, and expects to continue booking reservations and events. The hotel will remain open to service guests throughout the entire transition to city ownership with the same level of hospitality patrons have come to expect,” said Jason Dinkens, a representative of the hotel’s current management company.

The city is evaluating responses and will interview finalists before negotiating and awarding contracts, according to the press release.

The city is working collaboratively with key stakeholders including Visit Topeka Shawnee County to determine how to re-develop the hotel, according to the press release.

“I applaud the City of Topeka for their proactive efforts to purchase this hotel property and keep it fully operational during a period of transition,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “Thanks to the city’s work, Topeka’s future as a convention destination remains viable and is bound to exceed our expectations. Visit Topeka is committed to helping the city keep Hotel Topeka’s doors open, all while opening new doors of possibility for this community. The future of Topeka’s full-service convention hotel is looking brighter than ever.”