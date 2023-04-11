TOPEKA (KSNT) – After months of deliberation, Topeka City Council passed the proposed utility rate increase. Talks of the ordinance originated back in December, and after Tuesday’s meeting, it is set to go into effect in 2024. The ordinance raises the monthly cost of water, wastewater and storm water services by 9.85%.

For the average city consumer, who lives within Topeka’s city limits and consumes 5,000 gallons of water per month, annual water service rates will increase by $78 per year, according to the City. For those living outside city limits, water service rates will increase by about $214 annually.

City Council said it understands how much the increase will impact citizens financially, which is why it has assistance programs in place for low-income and fixed-income residents. However, the City says this increase is for the betterment of Topeka.

“We need to make sure we’re taking care of what we have already and not kicking it down the road,” Councilman Brett Kell said. “Especially the water lines that need to be replaced. We need to keep on pace with that because the repairs of the water lines cost a lot of money and they take up a lot of time.”

Ongoing water system issues, rising inflation rates and debt brought the rate increase to life. Raising utility rates will help the City address and repair issues proactively, rather than having to address them on a case-by-case basis.

Maintaining the city’s infrastructure is key, but so is making sure all citizens have access to one of their most basic needs.

“Everyone uses our water and they want it to be clean,” Mayor Michael Padilla said. “You’ve heard the horror stories from other cities where they didn’t do their due diligence and make sure that was possible.”

He credits City Manager Stephen Wade and the rest of City Council for making it all happen.

“I think they did a really good job showing the public that we don’t make these decisions just haphazardly,” Padilla said. “We do them with a lot of due diligence, a lot of concern. We know that what we do impacts them on their daily lives. So, it’s extremely important, and I compliment the community for participating in those discussions as well.”

The current plan runs through 2026. The City will revisit the ordinance at that time.