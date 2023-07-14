TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka’s Administrative and Financial Services Department released its proposed budget for 2024.

The total budget for FY2024 is $371.9 million with the largest fund being the city’s general fund with $116.2 million, according to the City of Topeka. The largest component of the general fund is personnel costs taking up 75% of the budget. Personnel costs increased $6.6 million or 8.1% from FY2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, the cost to maintain and build highways has risen 50% since 2020. Due to cost increases related to inflation, city departments have been forced to monitor and propose budgets carefully, according to the City of Topeka.

2023 is the second year the city has used the Outcome Based Budgeting (OBB) process which establishes priorities for the city as community appearance, growth and housing, according to the City of Topeka. In the FY2024 budget, $500,000 will be set aside for individuals who qualify for property tax rebates.

A new initiative proposed would see $1 million dedicated to supporting the unsheltered and homeless in the city, according to the City of Topeka. A task force consisting of a coach and facilitator and community partners was established to discuss the unsheltered in the city. The $1 million will be available for recommendations made by the task force.

The Governing Body is set to vote July 18 on whether to exceed the revenue neutral rate from the previous budget year, according to the City of Topeka. The budget will be discussed at the July 18 and Aug. 8, 5 and 22 Governing Body meetings.

A budget workshop will be held July 25 at 6 p.m. at the Holliday Building, according to the City of Topeka. A public budget hearing will be held Sept. 5 with the budget anticipated to be adopted on Sept. 12.

Citizens can attend the budget workshop in person or watch online at the city’s Facebook page, the city’s live stream or on Cox local channel 4, according to the City of Topeka. The proposed budget can be found here.