City of Topeka reveals plans for River South District for community input

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The city is moving forward with plans to connect downtown Topeka with the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District.

“Downtown is big,” Bill Fiander, with the City of Topeka’s Planning and Development team, said. “It’s 7 times the size of Lawrence’s downtown boundary-wise.”

The planners are creating a walking path from the heart of downtown Topeka to the River South District. The planning is part of a federal grant, imagining a way to bridge the Capitol to the NOTO district.

“You don’t want to create another arts district, you don’t want to create another, faux historic district, you don’t want to create another capitol district,” Fiander said. “You want to create an innovation district that keeps the buildings in tact and fills where there’s vacant spots right now.”

Right now the area houses many businesses and city buildings that officials said they’d like to relocate to make room for more community attractions and amenities.

Now the planners are looking for your input. Click this link to share your ideas.