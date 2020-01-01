City of Topeka starting 2020 off with new flag

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Topeka raised its new flag for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

It was a bit of a process to get the flag approved.

Topeka’s young professionals group Forge started the project of creating a new flag with an open call for designs in 2018. The new flag debuted in April but wasn’t officially adopted by the city until November.

Mayor Michelle de la Isla said the redesign isn’t meant to diminish the history of the old flag.

“It’s just part of what made us Topeka in 1977. But my friends, we’re about to enter the ’20s, right? And there’s new energy,” said Mayor de la Isla. “We have a momentum that will become accelerated as we keep moving our community forward.”

De la Isla said almost 3,000 people voted for the new design. She said that was more votes than some council races.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said the new flag earned 70% of the total votes in the design contest.