TOPEKA (KSNT) – The redistricting of Topeka following the 2020 Census started Thursday when representatives from each of the nine Topeka City Council districts met for the first time.

The City of Topeka staff has prepared two draft proposal maps that redistricting commissioners can use, or develop their own maps. However, commissioners must follow rules set forth by law if they develop their own maps.

The proposed maps can be seen online.

Proposed Plan A (Courtesy/ City of Topeka)

The City Commissioners will meet again on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the City’s Holliday Building, which is located at 620 SE Madison Ave., according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka.

Community members can provide input by emailing the City Clerk’s office at cclerk@topeka.org or by attending the public hearing scheduled for Thursday, August 18 at 5:00 p.m. at the Holliday Building. Comments may also be delivered in-person or mailed to the Office of the City Clerk located at 215 SE 8th Street, Room 166, Topeka, Kansas, 66603

To find out more about redistricting click here.