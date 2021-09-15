City of Topeka surveying land for new $3 million water tower near Lake Sherwood

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is surveying land for a new $3 million water tower south of Lake Sherwood. The current tower is located at the corner of Southwest 41st Street and Stutley Road.

The current tower holds 500,000 gallons. Utilities Director Braxton Copley said the city is looking to build an additional 1 million gallon tower on land across the street.

“My operators in the control room literally can see the tower start to drop early morning hours between 4 and 5,” Copley said. “That’s when people are getting up and that’s when lawn systems are firing up.”

Although the tower is located near Lake Sherwood, Copley said the tower supplies water across west Topeka.

“The whole Wanamaker corridor is served in this western zone as well,” Copley said. “By getting this additional million gallons of storage that helps me in terms of available fire flow in the event that we would have a fire along that Wanamaker corridor.”

Once the city engineer is done surveying the land for the new tower, the Topeka City Council will have to vote to start the process to acquire the land.

If approved, Copley said it would take more than a year before construction would start. The project is expected to take 18 months to build and be finished in 2024.