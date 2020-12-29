City of Topeka tells what we know about White Lakes mall condemnation and fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka says it recently condemned the White Lakes mall building before Tuesday morning’s fire, after past citations went unfixed.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said Topeka firefighters haven’t determined the cause of the mall fire yet, but crews are investigating at this time. She also said the mall’s structure was in good condition, “with no threat of collapse or even serious deterioration” before the fire. However, KSNT’s drone video of the fire shows a portion of the roof collapsed in.

The city’s Code Compliance division issued citations in the past before the city condemned the White Lakes Center on Aug. 24, according to Hadfield. A condemnation order does not require the demolition of the building but does require certain corrections to the property before anyone can go inside or home businesses there.

There have been multiple inquiries over the years to purchase and rehab the building. The city cannot force the owner to sell the property. The reinvestment in the property is the preferred end result. The City of Topeka continues to work with the owner and potential buyers to get the property rehabilitated, or sold to a different owner who will demolish or rehabilitate the building. Molly Hadfield, City of Topeka

Appraisers valued the White Lakes Center property, owned by KDL Inc., at $811,000.