TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning.

27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future.

“The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared it a public nuisance at this time. In light of recent events, the city will be evaluating its options. Unfortunately, the City Attorney cannot schedule a meeting at this time because we would not want to interfere in any potential criminal action or be seen as prejudicing justice. If the City were start a criminal nuisance proceeding, the process would start by filing for a Temporary Injunction asking a court to close the business while the City demonstrates to the court why the business meets the standards for criminal nuisance.” City of Topeka Attorney Amanda Stanley

Police identified the victim of this most recent shooting as Raymond Davis, 29, of Topeka. He was declared dead at the scene while the second shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers were called to the 45th Street bar at 2:22 a.m. on Nov. 4 in response to reports of gunshots in the area, according to a release.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office will receive the case once it’s complete, but there is a possibility for self-defense consideration, according to the police department.

All parties involved have been identified and interviewed by police.