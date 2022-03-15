TOPEKA (KSNT) – City of Topeka leaders are meeting tonight to discuss drawing new city council districts.

Each district in the city needs to have around 14,000 people in it. Two city districts don’t have enough to meet that number at the moment and three of them have too many. Districts 1 and 2 in Topeka each need an additional 600 people to balance out the map. District 1 Councilwoman Karen Hiller says redistricting is about more than the numbers.

“That redistricting commission looks at the numbers but they also look at what are the natural boundaries,” Hiller said. “Whether it’s the river or the interstate or neighborhood areas that are contiguous that we want to keep together if we can.”

Topeka saw the most growth in the west and southwest side of the city. Districts 7, 8 and 9 will all need to be trimmed by 100 to 300 people. To accomplish this, each council member will appoint a registered voter from their district to join a redistricting committee.

The redistricting committee is expected to have its first meeting in July later this year. The Topeka City Council needs to have the new voting maps finalized by the end of 2022.

To see a schedule for the redistricting process in Topeka, see below.