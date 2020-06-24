City of Topeka Utilities Department lets go 4 employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced Wednesday four utilities workers have been let go due to budgeting issues.

On Tuesday, the city announced it’s proposing to eliminate more than 30 full-time jobs citywide.

Utilities Department Director Bob Sample said Wednesday the department has seen an increase of delinquency in utilities payments, making it hard to balance the budget. The department eliminated four management positions.

You can read Sample’s full statement below.