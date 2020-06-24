City of Topeka Utilities Department lets go 4 employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced Wednesday four utilities workers have been let go due to budgeting issues.
On Tuesday, the city announced it’s proposing to eliminate more than 30 full-time jobs citywide.
Utilities Department Director Bob Sample said Wednesday the department has seen an increase of delinquency in utilities payments, making it hard to balance the budget. The department eliminated four management positions.
You can read Sample’s full statement below.
“The City of Topeka Utilities Department has seen an increase of delinquency in utilities payments, which is up $500,000 from last year. This loss in revenue has made it challenging to balance the budget in the Utilities Department and a tough decision has been made to eliminate four management positions this year. The elimination of these positions and ongoing efforts to identify and implement operational efficiencies were necessary to offset continued losses. The work performed by these positions will be reallocated to maintain the level of service we provide to our customers.”City of Topeka Utilities Department Director Bob Sample