TOPEKA (KSNT) – Upcoming work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka will cause traffic delays as crews relocate local utilities for the ongoing project.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the City of Topeka is working with the Kansas Department of transportation (KDOT) to relocate utilities in the path of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct Reconstruction project. This will include local sewer, storm sewer and water utilities ahead of more work on the viaduct itself in 2025. Much of the infrastructure involved in this process is more than 100-years-old.

Spiker said the city’s utility relocations include six projects in and around the viaduct which includes I-70 from MacVicar Avenue to Sixth Street. Around 12,600 square yards of pavement, more than 7,000 feet of sanitary sewer, a little more than 2,600 feet of storm sewer and just over 6,000 feet of water line will be removed and replaced.

The first of these relocation projects, Project 2, will include the closure of First Street between Polk Street and Taylor Street. This project includes a new water line and is set to be completed by January 2024.

Five other projects will begin in early 2024. These will be conducted in a way that will minimize traffic impacts to businesses and local residents. During this process, motorists who use I-70 regularly through the downtown area are asked to plan for significant traffic delays.

More information on detours will be shared ahead of upcoming road closures associated with this work. You can learn more about the project and upcoming work by clicking here.

