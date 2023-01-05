TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new face will be appearing among the City of Topeka’s leadership later this month.

City of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said Freddy Mawyin will take the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after being hired by the city. Mawyin currently serves as the Senior Economic Advisor at the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP).

Before his role with the GTP, Mawyin was a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer. He has a Master of Business Administration from Washburn University and has a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Spanish from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Mawyin sits on several local boards and committees which include the United Way of Kaw Valley’s Board of Directors and the Topeka Community Foundation Asset Management Committee.

“Freddy comes to the city with an impressive resume and a wealth of knowledge of finance and economics,” said City Manager Stephen Wade. “This hire is another example of the wonderful partnership between the city and GTP. I’m grateful that Matt Pivarnik and leaders at GTP see this as a collective win for our organizations and Topeka as a whole.”

As the new CFO for the city, Mawyin will lead a team of 24 that are responsible for overseeing the city’s budgeting, financial reporting, payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, debt management, grant management and procurement, according to Spiker.

“I am honored and grateful City Manager Wade selected me to serve the City of Topeka and all its community members in this capacity,” said Mawyin. “The Finance Department provides critical support to the entire city, and the staff is filled with talented individuals. I am excited to be joining such a talented and dedicated team.”

Mawyin will take up the role of CFO on Jan. 23.