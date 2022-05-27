TOPEKA (KSNT) – A garden located in Oakland is receiving recognition from the City of Topeka for the benefits it has provided to the local area.

The Oakland Community Garden, located at the now-closed Lundgren Middle School, is home to 17 raised garden beds with vegetables, fruits and herbs. According to the city, the garden donated over 1500 pounds of fresh produce to the community and other organizations last year alone.

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

(Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

Currently, the Oakland Community Garden is looking for volunteers. If this is something that interests you, send an email to oakland.gardens2021@gmail.com.

Community gardens like the one in Oakland are a good way to counter inflation and supply chain issues, according to the city. If you would like to start a community garden in your own neighborhood, click here or contact the Neighborhood Planner, Bryson Risley, at brisley@topeka.org or 785-368-3005.