City of Topeka’s Municipal Court docket reopening in-person

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Municipal Court will resume in-person court dockets on Monday Feb. 1, the city announced.

Those entering the courthouse will be subject to a temperature check and must be properly wearing a face mask. Other safety measures include plexiglass in both courtrooms, strict social distancing requirements, UV lighting, and hand sanitizer stations.

Defendants are encouraged to check the status of their case on the court’s online public access portal by clicking here. Parties may also visit the court’s website to determine if their matter qualifies for resolution via video conference hearing.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or other related illnesses should contact the prosecutor’s office to discuss a continuance of their scheduled court date.

Municipal Court Clerk’s Office: 785-368-3776

City Prosecutor’s Office: 785-368-3910