TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is offering a new Citizens Academy with the goal of teaching people in the area about street and water systems.

The city has hosted similar events with Topeka Police and Topeka Fire, such as Camp Courage. City Manager Stephen Wade says the upcoming citizens academy will begin in late June and run for about 7 weeks.

Leaders believe it’s an opportunity to see behind the scenes of two city departments: utilities and public works.

“It’s hard to understand all the details of what goes into a lot of the services that we provide for the citizens and so giving them that opportunity is an extremely important tool in the communication efforts between the city and the citizens that we serve,” Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said.

Wade says more information for the Citizens Academy will come out later this week.