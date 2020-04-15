City of Wamego loses power, police say

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Wamego is experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning, and the local police chief says it has shut down their 911 systems.

The Wamego Police Department sent an alert about the outage around 9 a.m. City crews are working to locate the cause of the outage and fix it. Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker went on to say while 911 lines are down, anyone who needs to reach WPD can call 785-456-9553.

Calling 911 will send the caller to the PTSO dispatch center, according to WPD.