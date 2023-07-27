TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials say construction has started for an HVAC replacement project at Topeka’s City Hall.

City spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that the old HVAC system at City Hall, located at 215 SE 7th St., will be replaced. The system also serves the adjacent Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC). This project was approved by Topeka’s Governing Body last year on Nov. 15.

Spiker said the project will be broken up into three parts to cause minimal disruptions to city staff and visitors to TPAC and City Hall. The first phase, currently in progress, has closed the third floor and basement of City Hall with several city departments and divisions being forced to relocate. The first and second floors of TPAC and the Municipal Court side of the building remain open. The project is expected to wrap up by 2024.

The following city departments and divisions have relocated to the city’s Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison St.:

City Manager’s Office

Contracts and Procurement (Purchasing)

Finance

Legal

City departments and divisions that remain at City Hall include:

City Clerk

City Communications

City Council Office

Community Engagement

Diversity Equity and Inclusion Office

Human Resources

Mayor’s Office

Municipal Court

Probation

Prosecution

