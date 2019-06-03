City officials to discuss privatization of Topeka Zoo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - The Topeka City Council will discuss the option of turning over the full-time operation of the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center to a non-profit organization during their meeting on Tuesday.

A nonprofit, Friends of the Topeka Zoo Inc., could potentially take over operations of the zoo, and already currently manages several functions of the Topeka Zoo. According to the agenda for the June 4 meeting, the council will discuss options for growing the zoo without straining the city's budget.

Topeka Zoo Privatization Request

In the potential partnership, the city would keep ownership of all land, buildings, and animals belonging to the zoo.

They would contract with Friends of the Topeka Zoo to run day-to-day operations, and all current staff would eventually become employees of the nonprofit.

The council won't take immediate action, but will consider the opportunities for the future of the zoo.

