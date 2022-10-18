TOPEKA (KSNT)- After two vacant house fires yesterday, city officials are eager to bring change to Topeka.

Councilwoman Karen Hiller and Christina Valdevia-Alcala have been working to create the “Changing our Culture of Property Maintenance” committee to improve city maintenance. Hiller says one way of preventing vacant house fires is to secure these vacant properties and monitor them to make sure no one is using them illegally.

She says it’s important to get a concrete plan soon as temperatures start to drop and vacant homes might be seen as shelter.

“But what I do know is it froze last night, and there will be more inclination of people to go inside a structure and get warm somehow,” said Hiller. “So, this is really a time for us to knuckle down and get this figured out once and for all.”

Valdivia-Alcala says that the bottom line is something needs to be done so we have a stronger assessment of vacant houses. She says this taskforce will be an all-around effort by departments across the city to better maintain Topeka.

The Topeka city council will be reviewing the final report of this committee at tonight’s meeting at 6 p.m. They encourage community members input as much as possible – so if you have any ideas or concerns reach out to your city council member.