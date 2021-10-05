City officials welcome Top City Golf to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A local business is celebrating the official opening of its new facility. GreatLIFE North’s Top City Golf will provide the ultimate golfing experience to the Capital City.

The concept of Top City Golf is just like Topgolf in Kansas City. The closer you can get the ball to your target, the more points you earn.

City officials welcomed the golf experience to Topeka with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. They said it should give Topeka yet another fun activity for people to enjoy in town.

Top City Golf is located at 350 NE U.S. 24 HWY.