City seeking external police chief candidates

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is seeking external police chief candidates to replace former Police Chief Bill Cochran who retired Jan. 1.

Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles has been serving as interim chief. The move of posting the police chief position publicly is “opening up the process for everyone,” Molly Hadfield, city spokeswoman, told KSNT News.

Minimum requirements for the position include a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, public administration, or a closely related field; FBI Academy, Southern Institute advanced leadership training or equivalent; 10 years of progressively responsible law enforcement experience, including a minimum of 5 years of administrative and supervisory experience. Experience at a division command level or higher in a similar-sized community.

The city will start reviewing the applications on Nov. 1.

The position has a salary range of $135,000 to $150,000.

KSNT reached out to Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles to ask if he would be applying for the position but did not hear back from him.