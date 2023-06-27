TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is moving forward in its search to find industry experts to redevelop and operate Hotel Topeka.

The City of Topeka won an online auction bid at $7.6 million to purchase Hotel Topeka in early June.

The City of Topeka released two requests for proposals (RFP) for Hotel Topeka. The first request is to contract an asset manager to oversee the hotel and any future hotel operator, according to a press release from the City of Topeka. The city said it expects to rely on an asset manager to help with branding and to select a private operator.

“Our research tells us that successful hotel properties, particularly ones owned by public entities, even on a temporary basis, contract with hotel experts to assist them with strategic and operational decisions regarding their hotel properties,” Acting City Manager Richard Nienstedt said.

The second RFP is seeking a vendor to evaluate hotel facilities and systems, according to the press release.

“These are the first steps by the city to help us understand the current status of the hotel, and help us find a company to manage the asset. Purchasing the hotel allowed the city to take the future of the hotel into our own hands, in order to ensure we’ll have a successful hotel and convention center for many years to come,” Mayor Michael Padilla said.

The city reiterated that the purchase of Hotel Topeka is not final yet. The purchase must be approved by the court before the city can take ownership. The case is scheduled to be in the Shawnee County District Court in late July.

The asset manager RFP closes on July 19 and the assessment RFP closes July 7. The RFPs can be viewed online here.