TOPEKA (KSNT) – City of Topeka water customers should be on the lookout for a letter in the mail regarding a minor drinking water violation.

In late March, the city had higher-than-normal cloudiness in its water, caused by heavy rainfall. This cloudiness, referred to as ‘turbidity’, was not in line with KDHE regulations for 13 hours.

The city said the water was still safe to drink at the time.