City, water maintenance union disagree on wages

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The battle between the workers who maintain Topeka's water infrastructure and city officials has been going on for about two years.

The city and the union used a fact finder to analyze 11 different issues and come up with recommendations.

Out of those issues, they were left with three outstanding problems that they could not agree upon: wages, retroactive pay and a second shift.

The union said they'll accept the findings of the fact finder contingent on wages and retroactive pay but also contingent on adding one sentence in the description of the second shift.

"All that says is that if in fact an issue arises that neither side has foreseen both sides will sit down and figure that issue out," said Pete Vobach, the president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees trade union.

KSNT News reached out to the city for an interview and while no one was available on Friday for an on-camera interview, they did refer KSNT to documents containing information regarding the compromises they plan to present to the city council on Tuesday, June 11.

On the issue of wages alone, the city plans to reject the fact finder's recommendation of a 17% increase and offer an 11% increase over a three-year period. That 17% increase would increase the cost to taxpayers by another $600,000.

