Topeka city website lets you check road conditions, treated roads during winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is planning ahead for the potential winter weather that could make its way into the area in the coming days.

The City said pavement temperatures will stay above freezing on Tuesday night, so they will not be out working on the streets.

City officials want to remind the public that there will be no treatments done to residential streets unless there is more than six inches of snow on the ground.

Their first priorities are the main streets and emergency snow routes. The last priority is residential streets after they hit six inches of snow.

Kansas Department of Transportation has pre-treated bridges so they will also not be out tonight. But they are prepared for tomorrow.

“We have lots of different things that we can do, figure out which procedure we want to do you know we have the ability to send people home early or come back in the evening or just go full-blown 12-hour shifts,” David Studebaker, Highway Maintenance Superintendent with KDOT, said. “It’s just what mother nature throws at us.”

The City said they will also watch the forecast to determine when they need to start working on the streets.

KSNT will be tracking the weather and updating you on the road conditions throughout the day on Wednesday.

To track road conditions and see the last time the City treated roads near you, click here.