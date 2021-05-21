City-wide music event coming to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new city-wide music event is coming to the Capitol City next month. Visit Topeka and Evergy Plaza made the announcement Friday morning.

Topeka Music Week, June 18-26, will take place at multiple venues throughout the Capital City; these include Jayhawk Theatre, Red Bud Park at NOTO Arts & Entertainment District, White Concert Hall at Washburn University, Celtic Fox and Happy Basset Barrel House.

Country Kickoff will feature live country music acts, vendors and more, taking place on June 23, 6-9 p.m., at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka.

“Visit Topeka, Evergy Plaza and KICKER Country Stampede initially came together to partner on a single ‘pre-game’ event to celebrate the leadup to the Stampede. But we soon realized that there was greater potential to include the entire community in the celebration of live music,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “Now, with Topeka Music Week, locals and visitors can plug into live music and fun events all around the city. From Country Kickoff in Downtown Topeka to NOTO Music Night at Red Bud Park, and the Sunflower Music Festival at Washburn University, we look forward to coming together to jam, rock out and just experience live music after 15 months of viewing the world from behind a screen.”

“Topeka Music Week and the Country Kickoff will set the stage for the excitement and revelry that will reach a fevered pitch at the Kicker Country Stampede, June 24-26,” said Wayne Rouse, president of Kicker Country Stampede. “We appreciate the dedicated efforts of Topeka to bring this pre-event to life.”

For a breakdown of Topeka Music Week events taking place June 18-26, check out https://visit.topekapartnership.com/stampede/topeka-music-week/