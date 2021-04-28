Civitan Day Camp in Topeka’s Gage Park gets new slide

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Civitan Day Camp located in Gage Park received a new piece of playground equipment just in time for summer.

The Civitan Club of Topeka donated a new, double-wide slide to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation for the camp. This slide replaced an older slide within the camp.

“It’s huge,” said Staci Wunder, a leader at Civitan Day camp. “They always have our backs, they’re always wanting to improve to make it worth it for the kids and make the experience great.”

Both the Civitan Club of Topeka and the day camp portion of the program help people with developmental disabilities and the club has been a part of Topeka for years. All of the equipment within the camp is sensory equipment, meaning it is made to let kids move around easily.

The older slide was moved to a new location inside of Gage Park.