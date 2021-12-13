CL Hoover Opera House purchases building in downtown Junction City, plans to start expansion in 2022

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A piece of northeast Kansas history is about to get a little bigger. The CL Hoover Opera House has purchased an adjoining building in downtown Junction City. This is the first step in a $1.75 million project.

The CL Hoover Opera House has purchased 131 West 7th Street. It currently operates out of 135 and 133 West 7th Street, which are connected from the inside.

Development Director Sheila Markley said they plan to connect this new building to the existing complex.

“This project, by purchasing that, makes our complex even larger,” Markley said. “Everything will be accessible to all buildings from the inside and outside. They just look like three separate buildings.”

Markley said the CL Hoover Opera House is planning to expand its existing youth education programs next year. She said this new building will provide more space to make that possible.

“This spring we are expanding our program to include a fine arts academy, which is basically private music lessons. I want to say voice, piano, dance, guitar, theatre,” Markley said. As well we are going to adopt a program called Act One. It is another after-school program for 4th and 5th graders.”

The opera house plans to renovate the new building to house two rehearsal spaces on the upper floor. Markley said the first floor will house offices for the Junction City Little Theater and the Junction City Arts Council. She said it will also house a permanent art studio for the council.

Markley said they are still seeking grants and donations for this project. She said they plan to start construction in fall 2022 and construction is expected to last one year.

Donations for this project may be made to the C. L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. 7th, Junction City, KS 66441. Anyone wishing for more information may call the Opera House at (785) 238-3906 or email at director@jcoperahouse.org.